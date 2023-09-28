Authorities in Maui will open more of the burn zone to visits by residents next week

Authorities in Maui are opening more of the burn zone from last month’s devastating wildfire for visits by residents and property owners who lost homes on the role the electrical grid played in the disaster. In the days after it, some people were able to return to their properties to evaluate the damage.

But the burned area was subsequently made off-limits to all but authorized workers, including Environmental Protection Agency crews tasked with removing hazardous materials.

Read more:

sdut »

'He very much groomed this victim': San Antonio priest sexually assaulted older parishioner multiple times, BCSO saysBexar County authorities are asking that any other potential victims contact authorities.

Takeaways from AP report on Maui fire investigationMelted remains of an old car tire. Two burned trees. A stump of an abandoned utility pole. These are among the pieces of evidence investigators are examining as they seek to solve the mystery of last month’s Maui wildfire: How did a small fire sparked by downed power lines and declared extinguished

Takeaways from AP report on Maui fire investigationMelted remains of an old car tire

In Hawaii, overgrown gully and stubborn embers may have contributed to Maui’s fast-spreading wildfireInvestigators are examining evidence to determine how a small spark, caused by down power lines, become one of America’s most deadly wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Old tire, power pole hold clues to deadly Maui wildfireBy Michael Biesecker, Jennifer McDermott and Bernard Condon | Associated Press Melted remains of an old car tire. Heavily burned trees. A charred stump of an abandoned utility pole. Investigators a…

Huntington Beach restaurants' Mai Tais for Maui kicks off in OctoberThe monthlong Ohana Mai Tai fundraiser includes over a dozen Surf City restaurants, where 100 percent of their Mai Tai sales will go to the Legacy of Aloha Foundation.​

to fall, igniting dry brush and grass. The fire was initially declared contained, but it flared up again around 3 p.m. and raced through the town.congressional hearing Thursday

on the role the electrical grid played in the disaster.

In the days after it, some people were able to return to their properties to evaluate the damage. But the burned area was subsequently made off-limits to all but authorized workers, including Environmental Protection Agency crews tasked with removing hazardous materials.

Officials have urged returning residents not to sift through the ashes for fear of raising toxic dust. Some families have nevertheless