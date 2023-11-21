Authenticity in Osage Representation in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

“From my perspective, they’re not costumes. Everything was authentic and is something we’re still wearing today,” said Osage clothing consultant Julie O’Keefe of collaborating with costume designer Jacqueline West and 20 Osage artisans to craft looks for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” in theaters now.

Based on David Grann's 2017 nonfiction book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," the Martin Scorsesetells the tragic true story of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe who were murdered under suspicious circumstances during the 1920s. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons. Authenticity in representation of the Osage was crucial to Scorsese, said West. "Once a week I would talk to Marty, and I sensed his one desire, and the reason he wanted to shoot on the Osage nation and involve chief Standing Bear and the tribal government, having dinners with them and getting their input, was to create a certain trust."O'Keefe, who grew up on the Osage reservation in Pawhuska, Okl





