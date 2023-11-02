Australian woman arrested in suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

That night, they all became seriously ill with what appeared to be food poisoning. Ian Wilkinson spent nearly two months in the hospital. The other three died.Death caps look similar to other nonpoisonous mushroom species. That makes them easily mistakable to people who forage for them in the wild. Just half a cap can cause liver damage.

