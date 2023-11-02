Australian woman arrested in suspected death cap mushroom poisoning

Patterson, who has not been charged, has denied any wrongdoing, telling local media she had no idea the mushrooms she used in the recipe were dangerous. “I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones. I really want to repeat that I had absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved,” Patterson said in statement she gave to police, cited by public broadcaster ABC.

