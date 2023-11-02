Australian woman arrested in connection to alleged killer mushroom poisoning of three ex-in-laws

Her former mother- and father-in-law Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, along with Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, all died in the hospital days after they ate the Beef Wellington pie she cooked them.

Wilkinson’s 69-year-old husband, Ian, was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition and remained hospitalized for months until he was released on Sept. 23. Patterson’s ex-husband who was supposed to join his family for lunch but skipped it at the last minute accused her of poisoning his relatives.Erin Patterson, 49, was arrested at her home in Leongatha more than three months after several of her husband’s family members fell ill during a lunch.Patterson’s ex-husband who was supposed to join his family for lunch but skipped it at the last minute accused her of poisoning his relatives.

She is now being interviewed by police as investigators search her home along with technology detector dogs — which are trained to sniff out hard drives and other materials, cops said. Authorities believe Patterson may have poisoned the meal with highly toxic death cap mushrooms, though she has denied any wrongdoing.

“I loved them and I’m devastated they are gone,” she told reporters in August of her former in-laws. “They were some of the best people I’ve ever met.”Former mother- and father-in-law Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, along with Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson all died from the poisoning.Police were reportedly looking into whether a food dehydrator found in the trash was used to prepare the deadly meal and then discarded.

