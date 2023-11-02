Australian police arrest host of lunch that left 3 guests dead from suspected mushroom poisoning

“Today’s arrest is just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation by Homicide Squad detectives and one that is not yet over,” Thomas told reporters. Detectives had previously interviewed the 49-year-old about the fatal lunch but no charges have been laid. She has publicly denied any wrongdoing. Police say the symptoms the four diners had suffered were consistent with poisoning by wild Death Cap Mushrooms. Australian Broadcasting Corp.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: AUD/USD gains traction above 0.6400 ahead of Australian trade dataThe AUD/USD pair gains momentum above the 0.6400 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

EW: Priscilla star Jacob Elordi thanks Eminem for helping him shake his Australian accentTalk about losing yourself in the music: 'Priscilla' and 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi says obsessively listening to Eminem helped him shake his Australian accent on screen.

Source: EW | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: First Australian nationals leave Israeli-besieged Gaza for EgyptTwenty Australians were among the first group of foreign citizens who entered Egypt from the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕

SCIENCENEWS: On some Australian islands, sea level rise may be helping mangroves thriveRising seas usually spell trouble for mangroves. But the first survey of the Howick Islands in 50 years finds that mangroves there have expanded a lot.

Source: ScienceNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Australian Dollar faces downward pressure on weaker economic dataThe Australian Dollar (AUD) extends its losses for the second session, hovering around a key level on Wednesday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

AP: Australian prime minister to raise imprisoned democracy blogger during China visitPrime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will raise the plight of a detained democracy blogger with Chinese leaders during his visit to China. Albanese said he had approved a draft letter to the two sons of Yang Hengjun, who has been detained in China since 2019. Albanese said the government was sympathetic to the sons' concerns.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕