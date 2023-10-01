Australian man killed after whale collided with boat in ‘absolute freak accident’

Building offshore wind farms really is killing whales — and the government knows the truth: doc

Stuart Collings, and his brother-in-law Darren Curmi, 53, were on a runabout boat in the waters off Botany Bay in Sydney Saturday morning when a whale breached onto the boat and sent the two men overboard,

It was “an absolute freak accident”, state Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said,“The runabout vessel was likely to have struck or been impacted by a whale breaching, causing the boat to tilt, ejecting both men,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“About 6 a.m., Water Police responded to reports two people were in the water after an unoccupied boat was found circling in waters off Cape Banks at La Perouse,” New South Wales Police said in a statement. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Whale capsizes boat leaving 1 person dead, another injured in ‘absolute freak accident’: officialsOne man was killed and another was taken to a hospital after their boat capsized in Australia when it was hit by a breaching whale, officials said.

The absolute best breakfast foods to get your day goingBreakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. Health experts shared the foods they recommend first thing in the morning to get your day started on the right foot.

32 Ingenious Products That I Consider An Absolute WinAKA travel, home, and cleaning products that'll launch you into the future.

Africa's last absolute monarchy Eswatini votes for parliamentCandidates were nominated during village councils by traditional chiefs close to the king.

An election with no parties: Africa's Eswatini, one of the last absolute monarchies, holds voteThe small southern African nation of Eswatini is holding elections to decide part of the makeup of its parliament while its extremely wealthy king retains absolute power

An election with no parties: Africa's Eswatini, one of the last absolute monarchies, holds voteThe small southern African nation of Eswatini is holding elections to decide part of the makeup of its parliament while its extremely wealthy king retains absolute power.

Building offshore wind farms really is killing whales — and the government knows the truth: doc

An Australian man was killed during a boating trip when a breaching whale struck the vessel in what officials describe as an “absolute freak accident.”

Stuart Collings, and his brother-in-law Darren Curmi, 53, were on a runabout boat in the waters off Botany Bay in Sydney Saturday morning when a whale breached onto the boat and sent the two men overboard,

Collings, 61, was knocked unconscious while Curmi, 53, kept him afloat for nearly 45 minutes until the emergency crews responded to the bay.

It was “an absolute freak accident”, state Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said,“The runabout vessel was likely to have struck or been impacted by a whale breaching, causing the boat to tilt, ejecting both men,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Police were alerted to the frightening scene when they received reports of an unmanned boat driving in circles and seeing two men in the water.

“About 6 a.m., Water Police responded to reports two people were in the water after an unoccupied boat was found circling in waters off Cape Banks at La Perouse,” New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Stuart Collings was identified as the killed after being knocked off the boat on Saturday.Darren Curmi (right) was helped out of the water by witnesses before he was transported to a hospital in stable condition for monitoring.Video captured the runaway boatParamedics pulled Collings onto a rescue boat and performed CPR but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses helped Curmi out of the water before he was transported to a hospital in stable condition for monitoring, police said.

People who were on the water at the time of the incident reported spotting several of the large marine mammals.“There are lots of whales out there,” Acting Police Superintendent Siobhan Munro said.

“It is not unheard of the stories of whales breaching next to boats, which is obviously captured quite often. So this is a tragic accident but not one that I guess would be… unexpected.”

“We were fishing out there and we heard a big bang early in the morning, and then we saw a boat capsize and something big come from out of the water,” George Mourad told 9News.

Detectives have begun an investigation and are awaiting a report from the coroner’s office.

Police were alerted to the frightening scene when they received reports of an unmanned boat driving in circles and seeing two men in the water.People who were on the water at the time of the incident reported spotting several of the large marine mammals.