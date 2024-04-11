Australian Dollar Faces Downturn as US Inflation Figures Outpace Forecasts

The Australian Dollar faced a significant downturn as US inflation figures outpaced forecasts, boosting the US Dollar and Treasury yields. Traders adjusted Fed rate cut projections based on new inflation insights, with a less aggressive easing strategy anticipated. Upcoming economic reports include China's inflation data and the US PPI . The Australian Dollar posted losses of more than 1.

50% on Wednesday against the US Dollar following the release of a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States (US). Traders have begun to price in fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a bullish signal for the Greenback. Therefore, the AUD/USD trades at 0.6511, virtually unchanged, as Thursday’s Asian session commences. AUD/USD falls sharply to 0.6511, reacting to US CPI data Mach’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US exceeded estimates of 0.3% MoM in headline and core, with both readings edging a tenth higher at 0.4%. Yearly figures clocked 3.5% YoY in general inflation, crushing February’s data, while core CPI was unchanged at 3.8%. Following the release, US Treasury yields soared, the Greenback rallied, and Wall Street plummeted. Consequently, interest rate futures traders priced in just two rate cuts, as witnessed by data released by the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The Fed funds rate is projected to end the year at 4.99

