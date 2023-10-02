Australian Dollar continues to trade lower after RBA's policy decision

pair is under pressure after the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).US ISM Manufacturing PMI improved in September from August’s reading. The Manufacturing Employment Index (Sep) also showed improvement but Manufacturing Prices Paid declined in said month.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI improved in September from August’s reading. The Manufacturing Employment Index (Sep) also showed improvement but Manufacturing Prices Paid declined in said month. The Aussie Dollar is under pressure ahead of the RBA interest rate decision.

ANZ Job Advertisements data showed a 0.1% decline in September from the previous increase of 1.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.0 in September from 47.6 in the previous reading, above the market consensus of 47.7.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman expressed on Monday that it is likely appropriate to raise the policy rate further and maintain it at restrictive levels for an extended period.

Australia’s central bank maintains the status quo and keeps the current interest rate unchanged at 4.10% in the policy meeting on Tuesday, which could contribute to pressure on thepair. However, there is a likelihood of hiking rates to a peak of 4.35% by the end of this year as inflation remains above target, according to a Reuters poll.

Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the number of permits for new construction projects improved in August. The ANZ Job Advertisements data showed a slump in September from the previous reading.(DXY) extends gains as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above its highest level since 2007 and the dollar climbed to an 11-month high after mixed data from the

Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar falls ahead of RBA interest rate decision, stronger US Dollar

AUD/USD extends losses, trading lower around 0.6340 at the time of writing on Tuesday.

The Aussie Dollar is under pressure ahead of the RBA interest rate decision.

RBA decided to keep the current interest rate at 4.1%, yet, there is a possibility of hiking rates to a peak of 4.35% through the end of this year.

Australia’s Building Permits (MoM) rose to 7% compared to the 2.5% expected in August, swinging from the previous 8.1% decline.

ANZ Job Advertisements data showed a 0.1% decline in September from the previous increase of 1.9%.

China’s Manufacturing PMI data rose into positive territory. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for August grew to 50.2 from the previous 49.7 figures, exceeding the 50.0 expected.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.70% on Monday, the highest level since 2007.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.0 in September from 47.6 in the previous reading, above the market consensus of 47.7.

Manufacturing Prices Paid fell significantly from 48.4 to 43.8. The Employment Index rose from 48.4 to 51.2.

On Friday, bills were successfully passed in the US to avert a government shutdown, securing funding until November 17. This development has prompted a resumption of the US Dollar Index (DXY) upward trajectory.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman expressed on Monday that it is likely appropriate to raise the policy rate further and maintain it at restrictive levels for an extended period.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr emphasized a cautious approach to monetary policy. Barr stated that the central bank should be mindful not just of how much interest rates will increase, but also of the duration they will be held at a sufficiently restrictive level. Despite this, Barr believes that the Fed can manage inflation without causing significant harm to the job market.

Traders await the US employment data, with the release of the ADP report on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.

Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar moves below 0.6350, support at September’s low

Australian Dollar trades around 0.6340, closely aligned with the 0.6350 level. September's low at 0.6331 emerges as the immediate support, followed by the 0.6300 psychological level. On the upside, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6464 level appears to be a key barrier, followed by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6475.The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

RBA leaves interest rate unchanged at 4.10% in October, as widely expected

Following its October monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.10%, as widely expected.

