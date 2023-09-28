Australian defense minister says army will stop flying European-designed Taipan helicopters

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles says the army will never again fly its fleet of MRH-90 Taipan helicopters following a crash in July that killed four soldiers. In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Force, soldiers from the 4th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery and 3rd Battalion dismount from an MRH-90 Taipan during Exercise Chau Pha at Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Queensland,...

In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Force, soldiers from the 4th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery and 3rd Battalion dismount from an MRH-90 Taipan during Exercise Chau Pha at Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Queensland, on June 12, 2023. The Australian army will never again fly its fleet of MRH-90 Taipan helicopters following a crash in July that killed four personnel, the defense minister said on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (LCPL Riley Blennerhassett/ADF via AP)

Australia to retire Taipan helicopter fleet early after crashAustralia said on Friday it would retire its fleet of Taipan helicopters earlier than expected after a crash off its east coast in July during a joint military exercise with the United States killed four Australian aircrew.

