Australian court backs coal mine expansions in key climate case

10/11/2023 3:55 AM

An Australian court backed the government’s decision to approve expansions of two coal mines in a case that’s challenged the climate credentials of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration. Justice Shaun McElwaine upheld a decision by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to authorize the Whitehaven Coal and MACH Energy Australia projects, rejecting calls from activists for her to reconsider the climate risks posed by additional coal production.

