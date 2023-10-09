Australian Consumer Confidence at strongest since February – ANZ

quotes Consumer confidence rose 1.9 pts, and the four-week moving average increased 0.6 pts. Weekly inflation expectations’ softened 0.1 ppt to 5.1%, while the four-week moving average stayed at 5.2%.

Current financial conditions’ were up 3.2 pts rising above 70 for the first time since April.‘Future financial conditions’ increased 1.7 pts. Current economic conditions’ rose 1.0 pt after two straight weeks of declines.‘Future economic conditions’ gained1.6 pts.

