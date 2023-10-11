Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to Australia

FILE - Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing on Aug. 12, 2020. Cheng who worked for China’s state broadcaster and was convicted on murky espionage charges during her three years in detention in China had been returned to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanes said on Wednesday, Oct.

Cheng Lei has reunited with her two children in Melbourne, Albanese said. The 48-year-old Lei worked for the international department of China’s state broadcaster CCTV.Her return comes ahead of Albanese’s planned visit to Beijing this year on a date yet to be announced.

Albanese’s government has been lobbying for the release of Cheng and another Chinese-Australian held in China since 2019, Yang Hengjun.

