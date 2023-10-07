Australian car spray painted with words ‘cheater’ -- sparking viral debate

Is this a lovers’ quarrel? A prank gone wrong? Either way, we need to know the tea behind this fine piece of urban art.

On the Facebook page Boorloo Aesthetics where the photo was posted on Thursday, locals threw in their two cents. “As someone who is subjected to these residents on a frequent basis, let’s just say that’s the least of their problems. . .,” one commenter wrote.And the vandalism hasn’t stopped the Sportage owner from getting around.

Reddit user u/Weird-Principle277 shared a photo of the car driving towards Rockingham on Friday with the caption “just casual Perth things”.Back in 2019, a car was spotted in Joondalup sporting the words ‘CHEATER’ and ‘DOG’. headtopics.com

The woman scorned called into radio show hosts Heidi, Xavier & Ryan revealing that the ‘DOG’ very much deserved it. “As much as there’s been all the jokes and all the laughs, and it has been a little bit funny that it’s gone viral, in all seriousness I am devastated and it’s been very stressful and very difficult,” she...

“I love this man fiercely and I’ve put my heart and soul into trying to help him get better and people who’ve had to live with a drug user will probably know it’s not much fun … a lot of drama, a lot of ups and downs. headtopics.com

Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi 'vandalized' US Capitol as a Senate page — which led to groveling apologyFall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to BlueyTravis Kelce enjoys birthday dinner with pals at Kansas City restaurant amid Taylor Swift romance:...

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Viral TikToker Myra Magdalen Weird Room Tour'Your room is like a museum I'd pay admission to come see.'

The 'weird mess' of 'Mister Organ,' plus more of the week's best movies in L.A.Screening this week in L.A.: The unsettling doc 'Mister Organ,' plus 'The Royal Hotel,' 'Ganja & Hess,' 'Days of Heaven,' 'Leftover Ladies' and a John Carney tribute.

The Legal Case Against the Journalist Who Exposed Kanye West’s Weird Fox News InterviewA reporter who shared outtakes from a notorious Tucker Carlson interview with Kanye West has been accused of vague hacking crimes.

Loki: Ke Huy Quan's Character Has a Weird Tie to She-HulkAnother version of Ouroboros presided of She-Hulk's TVA trial.

Ed Sheeran's grave is already waiting for him: \u2018People think it's really weird'At 32 years old,\u00a0the British singer\u00a0is preparing for when he dies by building his own grave in his estate in England \u2014 and he has a good reason for it.\u00a0

Queen Elizabeth has urgent message for Prince Harry, psychic warnsWeird But True News: Pulsar stumps scientists, house blaze shocker, a fish with human teeth