Australian car spray painted with words ‘cheater’ -- sparking viral debate

Is this a lovers’ quarrel? A prank gone wrong? Either way, we need to know the tea behind this fine piece of urban art.
On the Facebook page Boorloo Aesthetics where the photo was posted on Thursday, locals threw in their two cents. “As someone who is subjected to these residents on a frequent basis, let’s just say that’s the least of their problems. . .,” one commenter wrote.And the vandalism hasn’t stopped the Sportage owner from getting around.
Reddit user u/Weird-Principle277 shared a photo of the car driving towards Rockingham on Friday with the caption “just casual Perth things”.Back in 2019, a car was spotted in Joondalup sporting the words ‘CHEATER’ and ‘DOG’. headtopics.com
The woman scorned called into radio show hosts Heidi, Xavier & Ryan revealing that the ‘DOG’ very much deserved it. “As much as there’s been all the jokes and all the laughs, and it has been a little bit funny that it’s gone viral, in all seriousness I am devastated and it’s been very stressful and very difficult,” she...
“I love this man fiercely and I’ve put my heart and soul into trying to help him get better and people who’ve had to live with a drug user will probably know it’s not much fun … a lot of drama, a lot of ups and downs. headtopics.com
Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi 'vandalized' US Capitol as a Senate page — which led to groveling apologyFall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to BlueyTravis Kelce enjoys birthday dinner with pals at Kansas City restaurant amid Taylor Swift romance:...