Australian business conditions: Cost and price momentum fades – ANZ

AB’s September Business Survey shows fading cost and price pressures, with most cost/price measures at their weakest level since late 2021.

” “While we still consider the RBA November meeting live, this slowdown in cost pressures adds to the likelihood that the RBA will continue with its extended pause.”

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Australian Consumer Confidence at strongest since February – ANZEconomists at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offer key highlights of their Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence data release. Key

US CPI inflation in focus – ANZAnalysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offer a snippet of their expectations on the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from t

Australian Dollar continues the winning streak on surging commodity pricesThe Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to move on an upward trajectory for the fifth successive day. The Aussie pair is gaining upward support, driven

California governor vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students, citing costCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made free condoms available to all public high school students.

Data breach at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino gaming giant $100 millionThe Las Vegas-based company's CEO Bill Hornbuckle says no customer bank account numbers or payment card information was compromised in the incident.

Lower-cost Pixels aren’t in the works, Google VP saysIf you've been waiting on Google to offer a low-cost Pixel, you're going to be waiting a long time, new reports indicate.