Australian 'Bush Glass' Bears Fingerprints of Cosmic Collision

Scientists have discovered a type of glass in the Australian bush that bears the fingerprints of a cosmic collision with an iron meteorite. The glass, known as 'bush glass', was formed when a meteorite struck the Earth's surface millions of years ago. The impact generated intense heat and pressure, causing the sand and soil to melt and form glass. The unique feature of this glass is the presence of tiny iron particles, which are believed to have come from the meteorite.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the history of meteorite impacts on Earth and the formation of glass

