Australia wins toss and opts to bat against India in teams' World Cup opener

Both teams are considered among the favourites to lift the title this time as well. Australia has won 8 out of 12 contests between the two sides in ODI World Cups.

India will be without in-form opener Shubman Gill, who has scored 1230 runs in 20 ODIs in 2023. He is ruled out of the game due to illness. In his absence, left-hand batsman Ishan Kishan will open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma. headtopics.com

The hosts have opted for a three-spinner combination with bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as well as wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav included in the playing eleven. It leaves the fast bowling responsibilities to pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, as well as all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya has dismissed Australian star batsman Steve Smith on five occasions in ODIs.

For Australia, Mitchell Marsh will open the innings with David Warner. Glenn Maxwell will perform the role of second spinner, and provide support to wrist spinner Adam Zampa. Zampa has an enviable record in India for an overseas spinner, having dismissed star batsman Virat Kohli five times in ODIs. He was also the player of the match in March 2023, as he took 4-45 when Australia beat India in Chennai by 21 runs. headtopics.com

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis misses out, while Cameron Green is included. Batsman Marnus Labuschagne also makes it into the playing eleven. The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium should be batting friendly, with spin coming in to play as the game progresses. The average first innings score in the last five ODI matches played here is 273.India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

