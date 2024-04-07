Australia's Gilmour Space Plans to Launch Eris Orbital Launch Vehicle in 2024

Gilmour Space , an Australia -based rocket company, is planning to launch its Eris orbital launch vehicle in 2024. The company has tested all components of its rocket in the past months before its scheduled launch this year. Eris is targeting its maiden launch in the coming weeks. Dubbed TestFlight 1, the launch is yet to secure a final approval by the Australia n Space Agency.
In preparation for its rocket launch, Gilmour Space also launched Bowen Orbital Spaceport— Australia’s first licensed orbital spaceport— on April 4. Based in north Queensland, the spaceport will be a key site for launching or receiving spacecraft. “Australia now has its own road to space. Thanks to the vision and support of our investors, partners, government, and local Juru people and community in this region,” said Gilmour Space CEO and co-founder Adam Gilmour. “We look forward to providing essential access to space to our global customers and their innovative space technologies from the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in Australia.”, it’s one of only three launch providers globally with a dedicated launch site, ensuring a consistent launch cadence once the rocket has successfully reached orbit. “It will be a launch pad for our global customers to deploy their satellite technologies, such as for communications, earth imagery, disaster resilience, water management, border protection and Defence,” said Ada
Gilmour Space Australia Eris Orbital Launch Vehicle Rocket Launch Testflight 1 Australian Space Agency Bowen Orbital Spaceport Spacecraft
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »
Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »