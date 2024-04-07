Australia's Gilmour Space Plans to Launch Eris Orbital Launch Vehicle in 2024

Gilmour Space , an Australia -based rocket company, is planning to launch its Eris orbital launch vehicle in 2024. The company has tested all components of its rocket in the past months before its scheduled launch this year. Eris is targeting its maiden launch in the coming weeks. Dubbed TestFlight 1, the launch is yet to secure a final approval by the Australia n Space Agency.

In preparation for its rocket launch, Gilmour Space also launched Bowen Orbital Spaceport— Australia’s first licensed orbital spaceport— on April 4. Based in north Queensland, the spaceport will be a key site for launching or receiving spacecraft. “Australia now has its own road to space. Thanks to the vision and support of our investors, partners, government, and local Juru people and community in this region,” said Gilmour Space CEO and co-founder Adam Gilmour. “We look forward to providing essential access to space to our global customers and their innovative space technologies from the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in Australia.”, it’s one of only three launch providers globally with a dedicated launch site, ensuring a consistent launch cadence once the rocket has successfully reached orbit. “It will be a launch pad for our global customers to deploy their satellite technologies, such as for communications, earth imagery, disaster resilience, water management, border protection and Defence,” said Ada

Gilmour Space Australia Eris Orbital Launch Vehicle Rocket Launch Testflight 1 Australian Space Agency Bowen Orbital Spaceport Spacecraft

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IntEngineering / 🏆 287. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Them space drugs cooked real good:' Varda Space just made an HIV medicine in Earth orbitSpace.com contributing writer Stefanie Waldek is a self-taught space nerd and aviation geek who is passionate about all things spaceflight and astronomy.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Flight attendant becomes 1st Belarusian in space on ISS-bound Soyuz launchRobert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, an online publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Soyuz MS-25 Launch to International Space Station ScrubbedScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Crewed Soyuz launch to space station suffers rare late abortThe latest crewed launch of Russia’s usually reliable Soyuz rocket was called off just seconds before liftoff on Thursday.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Crew of 3 safe after Russia aborts launch to space station moments before liftoffRussia’s Roscosmos space agency aborted the launch about 20 seconds before it was scheduled to lift off and reported that all the astronauts are safe.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Russia's Soyuz launch to space station aborted at last minute in rare delayThree crew members of the Russian Soyuz rocket, including NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, were not in danger, NASA says.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »