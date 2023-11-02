Australia police arrest woman over mushroom lunch that killed three

"Today's arrest is just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation by homicide squad detectives and one that is not yet over," Dean Thomas, the detective in charge of the investigation, told a news conference on Thursday.

Police will interview the woman, who has not been charged and whom they did not name, once the search is complete, he added. Don Patterson, his wife, Gail, and her sister Heather Wilkinson became ill and later died after the lunch on July 29 in Leongatha, a small rural town around 135 km (85 miles) southeast of Melbourne.

A fourth man, Wilkinson's husband, Ian, a pastor in a nearby town, was released from hospital in September. State broadcaster ABC reported the woman had told police she did not intend to poison her guests and had herself been hospitalised after the lunch.have gripped Australia. Deaths from consuming mushrooms are relatively rare in the country, which has several species, including the "death cap" mushroom, that are dangerous enough kill a human.

