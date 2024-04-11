Australia Names Squad for Paris Olympics, Ben Simmons Not Included

Ten players from Australia ’s Tokyo 2020 bronze medal -winning side have been named in an extended 22-man squad for the upcoming Olympics . The squad includes 10 NBA -based players, including Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels. Ben Simmons , the point guard, was not named in the squad due to his recovery from back surgery. The Boomers, Australia 's national basketball team, secured automatic qualification for the Paris Games after finishing 10th in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Coach Brian Goorjian expressed confidence in the potential chemistry of the squad, which will be trimmed to 12 players before the pre-Games training camp in July. Australia will compete in Group A, with Canada being their confirmed opponent so far

Australia Olympics Basketball Squad NBA Ben Simmons Tokyo 2020 Bronze Medal Paris Games FIBA World Cup Group A Canada

