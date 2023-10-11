FILE - President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, stand ahead of the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 16, 2023.

Any opponent to Saudi Arabia in the 2034 World Cup contest has to express official interest by Oct. 31. FIFA set a deadline of Nov. 30 to file a formal bidding agreement. Only members of the Asia and Oceania soccer bodies can apply to host the 2034 World Cup because the United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 edition and

Within hours of FIFA opening the 2034 contest a week ago, the Saudi Arabian soccer federation pledged to bid and Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said there was united support for it. Four AFC members now appear to be in talks to contradict that statement. headtopics.com

The Australian soccer federation, which successfully co-hosted the Women’s World Cup this year, said last week it is “exploring the possibility of bidding for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and/or the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The 32-team club event in 2029 is expected to be played in June-July, a time of year unsuited to the extreme summer heat in Saudi Arabia. FIFA has said it will decide which months to play the 2034 World Cup after its members confirm the host at a meeting likely to be held late next year. headtopics.com

