Australia demands transparency in death of aid worker in Gaza

Australia 's Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed dissatisfaction with the information provided by Israel regarding the death of an Australia n aid worker in a Gaza air strike. The US-based World Central Kitchen reported that seven aid worker s, including an Australia n national, were killed in a targeted attack by Israel i forces.

The incident has raised concerns about the use of AI by Israel in its ongoing conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.

