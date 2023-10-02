Australia central bank holds rates at 4.1% for fourth month

Wrapping up its October policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates at 4.10% and said recent data were consistent with inflation returning to its 2–3 percent target over time with output and employment still growing.Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome this month, though there is still some chance of a hike in November depending on how inflation progresses over the third quarter.

Wrapping up its October policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates at 4.10% and said recent data were consistent with inflation returning to its 2–3 percent target over time with output and employment still growing.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome this month, though there is still some chance of a hike in November depending on how inflation progresses over the third quarter.Singapore is likely to leave monetary policy unchanged this month, as the city-state grapples with a weak economic outlook and persistent price pressures.Australian interest rate changes since 1990

Read more:

Reuters »

Trial of former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried set to begin TuesdayBankman-Fried, who once promoted himself as the ethical face of cryptocurrencies, faces multiple fraud and money laundering charges.

October baseball arrives with 12-team bracket set and postseason action beginning TuesdayMLB’s postseason bracket is set, with the American League and National League wild-card matchups beginning Tuesday.

October baseball arrives with 12-team bracket set, postseason action beginning TuesdayRonald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and the hard-hitting Atlanta Braves have earned a couple days of rest and relaxation after Major League Baseball’s long 162-game regular season.

MLB playoffs guide: Openers Tuesday at Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee and PhiladelphiaDefending champion Houston gets five days off until the Division Series start, as do Atlanta, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies’ Zack Wheeler ready for his chance at a postseason rewrite, starting with Game 1 TuesdayWheeler remembers Game 6 of the 2022 World Series for what could have been. Eleven months later, he’s grateful for another shot at going all the way.

China Evergrande shares set to resume trade on TuesdayChina Evergrande Group said on Monday it has applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for trading in its shares to resume on Tuesday, adding there is currently no other inside information related to the company that needs to be disclosed.