- Austin Victoria's Wife Lisa's Age, Job, Instagram & More

Selling The OC star Austin Victoria has a stunning wife, Lisa Victoria, and there is a lot to know about the dynamic woman. Austin is a top real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group's Orange County branch. Selling The OC premiered in 2022, and Austin and Victoria have been a part of both seasons. Austin has been known to stay out of the high-level drama that takes place among his colleagues.

Instead, the reality TV cameras have followed the couple's home drama involving their differing opinions on having more kids. Austin and Victoria have been married since 2018. They tied the knot after less than a year of dating. On the show, Austin has shown that he has big career dreams and wants to be a part of The O Group's expansion into Mexico.Per My Perfect Life, Lisa was born on October 1, 1988, making her days away from turning 36. Lisa's horoscope sign is a Libra. Lisa is a Fashion Designer, a professional plug she shares in her Instagram bio. It is unclear what brand she represents, as she does not highlight that on her page and does not have a personal website. Lisa has a shop on LTK, where she shares posts of her young daughters and herself and tells fans where they can shop the looks. Lisa also appears to be a mom and family influencer, having 46,000 followers on TikTok.On Instagram, Lisa's handle is @lisavictoria___. She mostly shares a lot of content featuring her daughters and their killer outfits - no doubt curated by their Fashion Designer mom. She also shows off her relationship with Austin and her love of the beach. Every post on her page seems intentional and well-edited. She has almost 17,000 followers on Instagram, where she is unverified.Lisa and Austin have four-year-old twin daughters named Hazel and Lila. On Selling The OC, Austin and Lisa had friction over Lisa wanting more children and Austin not wanting any more. However, the duo seems to be on the same page on Instagram, where they present a loving and cohesive front. Formerly Los Angeles natives, the foursome has settled into Orange County for Austin's role with The O Group. However, another uprooting may be on the horizon if Austin moves forward with The O Group's Cabo San Lucas aspirations.Source: Lisa Victoria/Instagram, My Perfect Life, Lisa Victoria/TikTok, Lisa Victoria/Instagram, Lisa Victoria/Instagram, Lisa Victoria/Instagram

