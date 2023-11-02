Austin's historic Buford Tower in downtown finally restored after more than two years

It served a practical purpose by giving firefighters an opportunity to practice climbing long ladders while hauling heavy hoses to heights of six stories. But as downtown grew, it wasn’t the best spot to hold training exercises and a new tower was built in southeast Austin in the 1970s.The tower holds a special place in the hearts of Austin’s firefighters. It’s where solemn ceremonies are held each year to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Long after it was built, it was named for one of their own: Fire Captain James L. Buford, who drowned when he tried to rescue a teenager caught in a Shoal Creek flood in 1972.

