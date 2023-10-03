Austin's annual political festival hopes to draw conservatives despite its heavy liberal presence

One of the country's most prominent political conferences hopes to draw conservative attendees despite being Texas's progressive haven of Austin and a roster filled with some of the biggest names inThe Texas Tribune Festival is"designed to bring Texans closer to politics, policy and the day’s news from Texas and beyond," according to its organizers.

"What we're trying to do with this festival is bring various points of view, various people of various political persuasions, you know, Republicans, Democrats, independents," Mittra continued.

The political outreach did nab a few conservative Republicans like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Texas' own Sen. Ted Cruz, while also courting Joe Manchin, West Virginia's Democratic senator who continues threatening to leave his party and flirting with a third-party presidential bid. (Joseph A. headtopics.com

During an interview with famed Democratic strategist James Carville, The Free Press founder Bari Weiss polled the audience to ask if anyone in the room identified as a conservative. Only one person raised their hand.

Democratic strategist James Carville sits with The Free Press founder Bari Weiss at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival. headtopics.com

