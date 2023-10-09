Austin Riley’s clutch homer, crazy game-ending double play lifts Braves over Phillies, ties NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies were four outs away from taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS and heading back home – but Austin Riley had other plans. The Atlanta Braves third baseman, on a full count, just needed a base hit to bring in the tying run that was standing on third base. But small ball is boring and home runs win games.

APP USERS VIEW THE PLAY HERE. Atlanta dropped Game 1 in their home ballpark, and they were down 4-0 in the sixth inning, so it's fair to say that panic probably began to settle in for the 104-win club and its fans. But an Ozzie Albies RBI single in the sixth gave the Braves life, and Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run home run of his own in the seventh.

