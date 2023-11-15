Austin Police Officer Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Mike Ramos

Austin police officer Christopher Taylor was charged with murder in the shooting death of Mike Ramos in 2020. Jurors couldn’t reach a decision on whether Austin police officer Christopher Taylor committed murder in the 2020 shooting of Mike Ramos. The hung jury came after 12 days of arguments and four days of deliberation. The impasse is a setback for Travis County District Attorney José Garza, whose office indicted Taylor in 2021. Garza will likely pursue another trial.

A guilty verdict could have a lasting impact on police misconduct prosecutions.at an apartment complex in South Austin. Taylor shot Ramos three times as he attempted to flee in a car. Ramos' name was invoked in racial justice protests a month later after the police murder of George Floyd. Late last week, an alternate juror was dismissed. After a long weekend, another alternate was dismissed for researching the case, a violation of the judge’s order

United States Headlines Read more: KUT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USWEEKLY: Taylor Lautner Happy for Ex Taylor Swift's New RelationshipTaylor Lautner expresses his happiness for Taylor Swift's new relationship with Travis Kelce. They dated in 2009 but remained friends. Swift wrote a song about their relationship.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Mauricio Umansky Spotted Flirting with Mystery Woman in AustinReal estate agent Mauricio Umansky was seen getting close with a blonde woman at Soho House Austin . They were seen flirting, holding hands, and whispering to each other. Umansky had been in Austin to record a podcast episode.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

AUSTİNCHRONİCLE: The Future of Transportation in AustinThe next decade of transportation projects in Austin is expected to dramatically reshape how people get around the city, with investments in public transportation and infrastructure. The introduction of driverless cars is also being considered. However, walking and biking on major roads in Austin remains challenging.

Source: AustinChronicle | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Austin Butler and Tom Hardy's Movie The Bikeriders Will Be the Sons of Anarchy PrequelAlthough Sons of Anarchy came to an end nine years ago, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy’s upcoming movie The Bikeriders will be the Sons of Anarchy prequel that was never made.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

KUT: Austin Offers Property Tax Relief to Child Care Providers Austin becomes the first city in Texas to provide property tax relief to child care providers, aiming to alleviate financial burdens for operators and families. The city council voted for a 100% property tax exemption for eligible child care operators starting in 2024.

Source: KUT | Read more »

CBSAUSTİN: CBS Austin This Morning Holiday Cash ContestCLICK HERE TO ENTERThe Holidays are almost here!Time for the CBS Austin This Morning 'Holiday Cash Contest.'From Monday, Oct. 30 to Wednesday, Nov. 22, watch b

Source: cbsaustin | Read more »