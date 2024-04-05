Austin Police Department Apologizes for Delay in DNA Evidence Match

The Austin Police Department apologized for a year-long delay in matching DNA evidence to alleged serial killer Raul Meza Jr. in the 2019 murder of Gloria Lofton , and announced new policies to prevent similar oversights, but state law prohibited disciplining the detective responsible.

