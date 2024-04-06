Austin Police Apologize for Mishandling DNA Report in Serial Killer Case

Austin Police have issued an apology after closing an internal investigation into the mishandling of a DNA report linking suspected serial killer Raul Meza to victim Gloria Lofton . Gloria Lofton 's daughter, Sonia Houston, expressed her grief and frustration over the delayed justice for her mother's murder.

It took a year for DNA evidence found at the crime scene to be linked to Meza, despite other evidence of strangulation. Meza is a suspect in as many as 10 homicides.

Austin Police Apology Mishandling DNA Report Serial Killer Raul Meza Gloria Lofton Homicide Investigation Justice

