Austin ISD Focuses on Cutting Expenditures and Positions to Address Deficit

The Austin Independent School District ( AISD ) is focused on reducing expenditures and cutting positions in order to address a potential $60 million deficit. Officials aim to cut $30 million to get closer to a balanced budget. The district is considering cuts in various areas, including contracts and positions. Efforts are concentrated at the central office and operational level, with the goal of leaving campuses untouched.

The district may also seek a tax rate increase to generate additional revenue

Austin Independent School District AISD Deficit Budget Cuts Contracts Positions Tax Rate Increase Revenue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KVUE / 🏆 244. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Austin ISD Ponders College Readiness at Area High SchoolsGood examples are out there – can they be replicated?

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »

Schools across Austin are closing for the eclipse. A few big school districts are staying open.Austin ISD, Eanes ISD, Pflugerville ISD and Round Rock ISD have said keeping schools open during the eclipse is a great educational opportunity for students. One educator is hoping for a festive atmosphere.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Austin Fire Department seeing an uptick in vacant structure fires caused by the unhousedThe Austin Fire Department is seeing more vacant building fires and more unhoused people in Austin.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Austin police not investigating death at Lake Austin as a homicideThe Austin Police Department on Monday afternoon said the discovery of a body at Austin Lake isn't being investigated as a homicide. Austin Police were called to conduct a welfare check at 500 Zone Lake Austin under the 360 Bridge shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Austin will spend $87 million on property in Southeast Austin for affordable housingThe City of Austin is buying the former Tokyo Electron campus to build 1,100 units — some of which will be affordable — with access to future public transit.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Hearst Newspapers buys two Austin magazines, creates new media companyThe Express-News' owner earlier launched Austin Daily, a newsletter and online product, and has now acquired Austin Monthly and Austin Home magazines

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »