Austin Hedges promised to wear chaps to the Rangers' World Series parade, now we'll see if he follows through

Hedges played very little for the Rangers in this playoff run, striking out in his only at-bat, but is known as a great locker room guy and has had some pretty memorable celebrations. HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Jonah Heim #28 and Austin Hedges #11 of the Texas Rangers celebrate with their team after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in Hand promised that if the Rangers won the World Series he would wear chaps, with no pants underneath and a cowboy hat to the parade.
Bochy, nor Hedges have addressed what exactly that means, but Rangers fans have surmised that Hedges had written the Rangers' magic number on his backside. Hedges was traded to the Rangers at the trade deadline and has earned a reputation as a hype man for the team.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: nypost | Read more ⮕
Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕
Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕
Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕
Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕