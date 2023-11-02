Austin Hedges promised to wear chaps to the Rangers' World Series parade, now we'll see if he follows through

Hedges played very little for the Rangers in this playoff run, striking out in his only at-bat, but is known as a great locker room guy and has had some pretty memorable celebrations. HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Jonah Heim #28 and Austin Hedges #11 of the Texas Rangers celebrate with their team after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in Hand promised that if the Rangers won the World Series he would wear chaps, with no pants underneath and a cowboy hat to the parade.

Bochy, nor Hedges have addressed what exactly that means, but Rangers fans have surmised that Hedges had written the Rangers' magic number on his backside. Hedges was traded to the Rangers at the trade deadline and has earned a reputation as a hype man for the team.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX4 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the RangersAndrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Eovaldi, Turner lead Texas Rangers to their first World Series titleRangers shut out Diamondbacks to win series 4-1

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕