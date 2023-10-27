Austin Ekeler on Chargers faith in Brandon Staley: 'I don't have an opinion about that' l Speak

The Chargers are 2-4 and their season is on the line but does the team still have faith in Head Coach Brandon Staley? Austin Ekeler was asked about the locker room having faith in Staley and responded quote: 'we have no choice, right?' He later clarified saying quote 'I don't have an opinion about that.

' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and James Jones discuss how much trouble is brewing in L.A., along with what is at stake for them.

