Austin councilmember presses H-E-B to increase food access in Del Valle

Another Del Valle resident stressed the need for a store like H-E-B, also echoing the lengthy drives and population growth. "It's going to keep growing," Ismael Elias said."So, you know, why not start developing now that way when, you know, all the people are here, it's already here."

In a letter, Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) pressed the CEO of H-E-B about making Del Valle a priority for a new store. H-E-B bought land in 2016 along"We should be providing infrastructure on the front end for the families who live there now," said Fuentes."There's just not enough options for an area of that size."

Everybody deserves access to quality, healthy, affordable food. After years of ongoing advocacy, I sent a letter last week to HEB executives asking for the prioritization of a grocery store in Del Valle...“As we review our long-term planning options it often makes sense to purchase property well in advance of our current real estate needs,” said Leslie Sweet, H-E-B’s director of public affairs for Central Texas.

According to Fuentes, she said residents told her H-E-B's delivery service does not reach their area. "We're going to be following up on that to ensure that H-E-B is offering a service for the whole area," said Fuentes.

Fuentes added that Del Valle is within Austin city limits, but that it's growing more rapidly than the capital city, and the growth will only continue to rise. Fuentes said in the event of an emergency, having a grocery store such as an H-E-B is critical.

