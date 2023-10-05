Austin confers with Turkish counterpart over ‘regrettable’ shootdown of drone over Syria

‘A REGRETTABLE INCIDENT’: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone yesterday with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler after a U.S. F-16 shot down a drone conducting airstrikes near U.S. troops in Syria that turned out to belong to the NATO ally.

WHAT HAPPENED: The day began yesterday with the U.S. military, which has a small number of troops operating in Syria to continue to fight against the Islamic State, noting that Turkish drones were conducting airstrike in the vicinity of Hasakah, Syria, in an area the U.S. has declared a restricted operating zone, or ROZ, in Pentagon lingo. U.S. troops were less than half a mile away.

“It's been a hard-fought battle to prevent ISIS from resurging,” he added. “And so that is what we are going to continue to stay focused on. We're going to continue to advocate for de-escalation in the maintenance of ceasefires. But we will never question Turkey's legitimate right to protect its people from terrorists. headtopics.com

“The money was appropriated for the border wall,” Biden told reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting with his national security team. “I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money. They didn't. They wouldn't, and in the meantime, there's nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can't stop that.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Biden to address nation as some in America and Europe begin to sour on Ukraine’s war of self-defenseJamie McIntyre joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as senior writer covering defense and national security. His newsletter, “Jamie McIntyre’s Daily on Defense,” goes out each weekday morning to thousands of national security professionals and opinion leaders. An internationally known journalist with more than 40 years of experience, he served as CNN’s military affairs and senior Pentagon correspondent from 1992-2008 and Al Jazeera America’s national security correspondent from 2014-2016. McIntyre began his career in radio in 1976 at WTOP, the all-news station in Washington, and was a newscaster for NPR’s All Things Considered from 2011-2014. He holds a bachelor's degree in broadcasting from the University of Florida and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, where he also serves as an adjunct instructor.

Heritage’s Project 2025 a socially conservative plan for US national securityJamie McIntyre joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as senior writer covering defense and national security. His newsletter, “Jamie McIntyre’s Daily on Defense,” goes out each weekday morning to thousands of national security professionals and opinion leaders. An internationally known journalist with more than 40 years of experience, he served as CNN’s military affairs and senior Pentagon correspondent from 1992-2008 and Al Jazeera America’s national security correspondent from 2014-2016. McIntyre began his career in radio in 1976 at WTOP, the all-news station in Washington, and was a newscaster for NPR’s All Things Considered from 2011-2014. He holds a bachelor's degree in broadcasting from the University of Florida and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, where he also serves as an adjunct instructor.

Suicide Squad (2016) Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HBO Max & Amazon Prime VideoFind out where to watch Suicide Squad (2016) right here. Here's how to stream the movie via HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Man gets life sentence for killing 5 in 2016 Chicago home invasionChicago's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering News, Weather, Traffic and Sports for all of the greater Chicago Area.

Montgomery’s first murder of 2016 still unsolvedKeldrick Talley was gunned down in the Ridgecrest neighborhood in Montgomery just days into 2016.

Former Albertsons in Chula Vista has sat vacant since 2014The Albertsons in East Chula Vista has been an eyesore since 2014 and there are no plans to move a new tenant in.