Aussie appears likely to decline – Wells Fargo

Economists at Wells Fargo discuss the outlook of a range of currencies such as SEK, CHF and AUD. The Krona is likely to soften The Krona is likely to The Krona is likely to soften, given a particularly weak Swedish economy, while the Swiss Franc should also soften, given a probable end to Swiss monetary tightening.

The Australian Dollar also appears likely to decline as a subpar Chinese economy continues to weigh on Australian economic prospects, and as we see, the Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to hold interest rates steady at upcoming meetings.Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress.

