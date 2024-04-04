Aurora Repairman Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault and Enticement of a Child

An Aurora repairman was arrested on March 27 on suspicion of alleged sexual assault and enticement of a child, and police believe he may have more victims. Mohamad Arab Bin Shamsur-Alam, 37, was arrested and held without bond on two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of enticement of a child, according to aIn 2023, Shamsur-Alam was working at a home as a repairman when he allegedly lured two young girls into the bathroom and sexually assaulted them, police say.

According to the release, Shamsur-Alam had also assaulted the children at an earlier time while doing maintenance at the home.Woman sentenced in crash that killed Littleton middle school student Police believe Shamsur-Alam’s escalating behavior, based on his previous arrest record, means he may have more victims. Shamsur-Alam was arrested in 2019 for two counts of alleged harassment, one count of child abuse and one count of sexual contact, according to court document

Aurora Repairman Arrested Sexual Assault Enticement Child Victims

