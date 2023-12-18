Aurora Borealis Lights Up Norwegian Sea on Food-Focused Cruise

The moment of abrupt mayhem arrived right after the fifth course. One second, we were gushing over the tender Atlantic wolffish served with Jerusalem-artichoke puree and crackly puffed grains, and the next, the table cleared in one cacophonous frenzy. According to the captain’s announcement over the loudspeaker, the aurora borealis had made its long-awaited appearance.

Navigating around throngs of passengers moving all too glacially toward the ship's stern, I emerged, breathless, into the bracing cold, just in time to watch the sky above the Norwegian Sea ignite with the pale green glow of the northern lights.a vessel I joined this past March to preview The North Cape Express, one of the new food-forward routes being launched this year by Hurtigruten (which means "fast route" in Norwegian). The 130-year-old company first began sailing in 1893 to transport passengers, mail, and cargo to remote corners of Norway during its predictably punishing winters. Nowadays, its sustainability-minded Expeditions arm operates ships all over the glob





Supervolcano Megabeds Discovered in Mediterranean SeaResearchers have discovered four massive supervolcano megabeds at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, pointing to catastrophic events that have struck Europe every 10,000 to 15,000 years. Meanwhile, Iceland is preparing for a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Cargo Ship Struck by Missile in Red SeaA Liberian-flagged cargo ship was targeted by a missile in the Red Sea near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The missile was intended for another vessel that was previously attacked. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran, have claimed responsibility for the recent missile assaults in the area.

Conference on Halting Spread of Degraded Land Held Near Dried-Up Aral SeaLast week, an intergovernmental conference was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to discuss ways to stop the spread of degraded land. The conference was significant as it was held near the Aral Sea, which has dried up due to excessive water extraction for irrigation. The exposed lake bed of the Aral Sea is a major source of sandstorms and releases millions of tonnes of dust and toxic chemicals annually.

Pèlerinage Gitan: A Riotous Romani Pilgrimage in FranceThe Pèlerinage Gitan, a homecoming for a people defined by their statelessness, culminates with gardians on horseback wading into the sea.

Jason Momoa Returns to Host Saturday Night LiveSix-foot-four superstar Jason Momoa returns for his second hosting gig on this week’s Saturday Night Live, promoting his Marvel sea-quel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Projections of Changes in Global Distribution of Shallow Water Ecosystems due to Climate ChangeThis study examines the potential changes in the global distribution of shallow water ecosystems (SWEs) by 2100 as a result of climate change. SWEs play a crucial role in carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation. They also offer potential for adaptation against sea-level rise.

