Audi conducts significant research and development in-house, allowing it to bring technologies to market at a lower price point than its rivalsSafety is becoming more important to luxury car buyers. Wealthy individuals want vehicles that will protect themselves and their passengers.

The question on many people’s lips is why Audi is so safe. After all, Mercedes is the manufacturer that tends to bring the latest safety technology to market first. t at a lower price point than its rivals. Drivers benefit from comprehensive safety features across the range instead of solely on high-end models. Previously, skeptics scoffed at the value of advanced car safety features, calling them gimmicky. However, the evidence suggests that it is effective, especially in recent years. Advanced driver assistance systems are finally coming of age and having a noticeable impact on the number of insurance claims.

Currently, tort law is helpful to victims of car accidents through additional provisions in the legal code. But the reality is that many people never recover from their injuries and can’t go back to work, regardless of the medical care they receive. headtopics.com

Automatic emergency braking is one of the most coveted features. Vehicles can now brake independently of drivers if they believe a crash is imminent, preventing rear-end shunts and jackknifes at interchanges.

Blind spot detection is another critical technology. Vehicles now provide drivers with warnings if there is a car in their blind spot and will sometimes prevent them from leaving their lane if another vehicle is present, even if they turn the steering wheel.

Audi also equips its vehicles with a clever pedestrian detection system. Computers and sensors analyze the road ahead, looking out for people walking out into the street, even from behind parked cars. Vehicles will automatically brake if they believe a crash is likely. also have adaptive cruise control. This feature matches the vehicle's speed to the traffic ahead, speeding up and slowing down without any driver input necessary.

