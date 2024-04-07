Audi's Late Entry into the Electric Saloon Market

Softer drive than its close relative the TaycanRight then, who wants an all-electric five-seat saloon for a hundred grand or so? That was the question Audi dealers nervously found themselves asking their customers in the early spring of 2021 when the first e-tron GTs went on sale. Built at the R8 plant in Neckarsulm, it was the first German-made electric Audi .
The production e-tron GTs went on sale just two years after the concept reveal, the normal prototyping stage having been completely skipped – another first for Audi. Even so, Audi was late to this particular market, Tesla having long since established the template for pricey four-door EVs. In one way though Audi’s late arrival to this market gave them an advantage. It meant they could add some Audi USPs to the fast electric saloon proposition, stuff like excellent build quality, lovely cabin ambience and strong brand heritag
