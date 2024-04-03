Audi Recalls e-tron and RS GT Models Due to Battery Issue

Audi is recalling its e-tron sports sedan as well as the RS GT variant due to a potential issue with the battery, which could short-circuit and possibly lead to a fire. Two campaigns have been launched in fact, affecting a total of 1,042 vehicles. Audi launched an investigation into the batteries in its e-tron model after a problem was noted with the Porsche Taycan, which has a similar configuration and the same battery modules.

As reported by CarBuzz, the inquiry led Audi to identify which vehicles were affected and establish the need to issue two distinct recalls, each with a different fix. The first recall affects 1,013 vehicles and, in this case, no solution to the problem as yet been identified. Audi says these EVs can still be driven safely, but that they should not be charged to more than 80-percent charge. Below that threshold, the fire risk associated with the issue is greatly reduced

