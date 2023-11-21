Audi Introduces the Powerful and Practical SQ8 e-tron

Audi cranks up the all-electric Q8 to SQ8 e-tron and adds power and torque to make 496 hp and 719 lb-ft in a very practical, very versatile family hauler that'll make suburban life a genuine blast. Problem is, prices start at $89,900 even before destination is added. Available in sloping Sportback or squared-off SUV styles, the SQ8 is in showrooms now. Say you have reached a point in life where responsibility outweighs good times, at least in your choice of vehicles.

And say you have a spouse/significant other who demands that you “Quit messing around with those old foreign cars that never run.” And say you have a lot of money. Get an Audi SQ8 e-tron. Tell the S.O. that the S in SQ8 stands for “Safety” and the Q is for “Quality.” Or some such acronyms. Then go drop all $89,900 on one of these and make everybody happy. Especially you, because the SQ8 e-tron is surprisingly fun to drive. You wouldn’t necessarily think it would be given the fact that it seats seven full-size adults in comfort and has an interior so modular it’ll accept up to 5





