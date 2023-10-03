AUD/USD seen at risk of a push lower to 0.62 on a three-month view

While the market has not ruled out another hike by the RBA, interest rate differentials have been a key factor in pushing AUD/USD lower since July as the market finally adjusts to the higher for longer mantra from the Federal Reserve.

Concerns that slower growth in China will feed back into its major trading partners are also a negative AUD factor, though iron ore prices have remained well supported after their spring dip. In view of the strength of the USD, we see risk of a push lower to AUD/USD 0.62 on a three-month view.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0500 following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. Ahead of the ADP private sector employment and the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the US Dollar stays on the back foot and helps the pair stay in positive territory.

