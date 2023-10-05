AUD/USD rallies to three-day high as traders brace for US jobs report

AUD/USD climbs to 0.6377, marking a 0.71% gain, despite subdued market sentiment and upcoming data. US economic data presents a mixed bag, with unemployment claims below forecasts and a narrowing deficit. Australia reports a 4% export growth, with the RBA Financial Stability Review looming in the Asian session.

AUD/USD climbs to 0.6377, marking a 0.71% gain, despite subdued market sentiment and upcoming data. US economic data presents a mixed bag, with unemployment claims below forecasts and a narrowing deficit. Australia reports a 4% export growth, with the RBA Financial Stability Review looming in the Asian session. ed to underpin the Greenback (USD), which remains battered ahead of September’s US employment report. The pair is exchanging hands at 0.6369, gains 0.71%. Aussie’s Dollar gains traction on overall US Dollar weakness, ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls Market sentiment remains subdued as traders brace for the Nonfarm Payrolls report. Analysts expect the US economy to add 170K jobs below August’s 187K, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to stay at 3.7%. Average Hourly Earnings are foreseen at 4.3%, unchanged and aligned with the previous reading. Meanwhile, earlier in the North American session, Americans filing for unemployment increased by 207K, below forecasts. That would not deter the US Federal Reserve from maintaining rates higher for longer. At the same time, the US Department of Commerce revealed the US deficit narrowed in August. On the Australian front, Australia’s exports grew by 4% after posting a 2% decline the previous month. Later in the Asian session, the economic docket would feature the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Financial Stability Review. AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook Despite jumping from around yearly lows, the AUD/USD downtrend remains in play unless the major climbs past the latest cycle high seen at 0.6522. If buyers want to reclaim the latter, they must challenge key resistance levels at 0.6400, followed by the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6451. On the flip side, on the path of least resistance, the major first support would be the 0.6300 mark, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.6285. AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6372 Today Daily Change 0.0047 Today Daily Change % 0.74 Today daily open 0.6325 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6406 Daily SMA50 0.646 Daily SMA100 0.6578 Daily SMA200 0.6683 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6342 Previous Daily Low 0.6287 Previous Weekly High 0.6501 Previous Weekly Low 0.6332 Previous Monthly High 0.6522 Previous Monthly Low 0.6332 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6321 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6308 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6294 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6262 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6238 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6349 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6374 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6405

