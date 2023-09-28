AUD/USD Forecast: Some positive signs, key resistance at 0.6445

On Thursday, AUD/USD experienced a sharp rise, rebounding from monthly lows and climbing above 0.6400. The move was primarily driven by a correction i In Australia, the August Retail Sales data showed a 0.2% increase, slightly below market expectations of 0.3%. The annual rate slowed from 2.1% in July to 1.5% in August, marking the lowest reading since August 2021.

Market expectations do not anticipate a rate hike at the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Bullock's first meeting next week. Additionally, Private Credit data is set to be released in Australia on Friday.

In the US, data revealed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an unrevised annualized rate of 2.1% during the second quarter. Initial Jobless Claims rose modestly last week to 204,000, which was below the market consensus of 215,000. The data did not generate significant market reactions and indicated that the US economy remains robust. However, the US Dollar continued its correction during the American session. Market participants eagerly await Fed Chair Powell's speech and consumer inflation data, which will be released on Friday.The pair is bouncing back after hitting a low of 0.6330 on Wednesday, which was the lowest level in ten months. The Australian Dollar has risen further above 0.

n the US Dollar. Market participants are focused on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell's speech and the release of the US Core Personal(PCE) Price Index.

In the US, data revealed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an unrevised annualized rate of 2.1% during the second quarter. Initial Jobless Claims rose modestly last week to 204,000, which was below the market consensus of 215,000. The data did not generate significant market reactions and indicated that the US economy remains robust. However, the US Dollar continued its correction during the American session. Market participants eagerly await Fed Chair Powell's speech and consumer inflation data, which will be released on Friday.The pair is bouncing back after hitting a low of 0.6330 on Wednesday, which was the lowest level in ten months. The Australian Dollar has risen further above 0.6400 and is currently hovering around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 0.6415. Technical indicators on the daily chart have shown significant improvement following Thursday's rebound.indicators

suggest a bullish bias, with Momentum approaching midlines, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending upwards, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) offering bullish signals. The overall outlook remains intact as long as the price remains above 0.6385. A decisive break below that level would increase bearish pressure, potentially exposing the 0.6360 support area.

suggest a bullish bias, with Momentum approaching midlines, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending upwards, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) offering bullish signals. The overall outlook remains intact as long as the price remains above 0.6385. A decisive break below that level would increase bearish pressure, potentially exposing the 0.6360 support area.

On the upside, a consolidation above 0.6425 could lead to the next critical area of resistance around 0.6445, which represents a horizontal level and a downtrend line. A break higher would strengthen the