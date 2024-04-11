AUD/USD Finds Intermediate Support Near 0.6500 as US Dollar Strengthens

AUD/USD finds intermediate support neat 0.6500, more downside remains likely. The US Dollar strengthens as market push back Fed rate cut expectations for June. Australia’s consumer inflation expectations for next 12 months rose to 4.6%. The AUD/USD pair finds an interim support near the psychological level of 0.6500 in Thursday’s early European session.
The Aussie asset is expected to continue the downside move as faded market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) beginning to reduce interest rates in the first half of this year has dampened appetite for risk-sensitive currencies. S&P 500 futures have posted nominal gains in the Asian session. While the overall market sentiment is downbeat as investors shift focus to the September policy meeting when the Fed could pivot to rate cuts. Prospects for Fed early rate cuts have waned as the United States inflation for March turned out sticky. The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumps to 105.20, approaching five-month high at 106.00. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Monday that annual and monthly core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which strips of volatile food and energy prices, rose steadily by 3.8% and 0.4%, respectively, suggested that rate cuts are not appropriate currently. Meanwhile, expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reducing interest rates sooner have eased due to a significant increase in consumer inflation expectation
