AUD/USD extends its upside near 0.6370, eyes on the US NFP

AUD/USD gains traction above the mid-0.6300s amid the USD softness. US weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 30 improved to 207K vs. 205K, below expected. Australia’s Trade Balance improved in August, beating the market expectations. Traders await the US Nonfarm Payrolls due later on Friday. orrection of the US Dollar (USD) and a decline in US Treasury yields.

AUD/USD gains traction above the mid-0.6300s amid the USD softness. US weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 30 improved to 207K vs. 205K, below expected. Australia’s Trade Balance improved in August, beating the market expectations. Traders await the US Nonfarm Payrolls due later on Friday. orrection of the US Dollar (USD) and a decline in US Treasury yields. Market players await the US employment report for fresh impetus. The pair currently trade around 0.6371, gaining 0.03% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) declined to 106.30 after retreating from monthly highs. US Treasury yields also edge lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping to 4.71%. Data from the US Department of Labor on Thursday revealed that US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 30 improved to 207K from the previous reading of 205K, below the market expectation of 210K. This figure indicates that labor market conditions remain tight. Furthermore, the US Balance of Trade deficit was $58.3 billion, lower than the expected of $62.3 billion and the $64.7 billion recorded in July. The US employment data on Friday will be in the spotlight. The Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 170K while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%. The softer figures could trigger a sell-off in the Greenback against its rivals and a rally in Treasury yields. On the other hand, Australia’s Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday that the nation’s Trade Balance for August expanded to 9,640 million MoM from July's reading of 8,039 million, beating the market expectations of 8,725 million. The upbeat Australian data lifted the Aussie and acted as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. Following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) October’s meeting on Tuesday, the central bank decided to maintain the status quo, leaving the key interest rate unchanged at 4.10%. The RBA may hike additional interest rates, with expectations pointing to a peak of 4.35% by the end of the year as the inflation remains above the target. Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will publish the Financial Stability Review, which is unlikely to surprise the market. The highlight will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate due later in the American session on Friday. Traders will take cues from the figures and find trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6372 Today Daily Change 0.0047 Today Daily Change % 0.74 Today daily open 0.6325 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6406 Daily SMA50 0.646 Daily SMA100 0.6578 Daily SMA200 0.6683 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6342 Previous Daily Low 0.6287 Previous Weekly High 0.6501 Previous Weekly Low 0.6332 Previous Monthly High 0.6522 Previous Monthly Low 0.6332 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6321 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6308 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6294 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6262 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6238 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6349 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6374 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6405

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Fall After Support Breakout, Retail Bullish BetsThe Australian Dollar is on course for the worst week since mid-June as retail traders continue to increase bullish exposure. This may spell trouble for AUD/USD after a key support breakout.

AUD/USD: Extra weakness likely below 0.6280In the opinion of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, AUD/USD risks further losses if it breaches 0.62

AUD/USD: RBA will not lower interest rates next year, supporting AussieIn the aftermath of Tuesday's meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), AUD/USD weakened again. Economists at Commerzbank analyze Aussie’s outlo

AUD/USD seen at risk of a push lower to 0.62 on a three-month viewAUD/USD stabilises above 0.63. Economists at Rabobank analyze the pair’s outlook. Evaluating higher for longer While the market has not ruled out anot

AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6300 on soft US job data and Services PMI reportAUD/USD rebounds after remaining choppy near the round-level support around 0.6300 in the early New York session. The Aussie asset finds buyers’ inter

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Falls back from 0.6380 ahead of US Employment dataThe AUD/USD pair faces selling pressure near 0.6380 while attempting to extend recovery in the early New York session. The Aussie asset struggles to e