AUD/USD could advance to the 0.6525 level

Next 1-3 weeks: Last Friday (29 Sep, spot at 0.6435), we held the view that AUD “is still likely trading in a range, probably between 0.6360 and 0.6480.” AUD then rebounded strongly to a high of 0.6501 before pulling back to end the day slightly higher at 0.6435 (+0.11%). There is a slight buildup in momentum, and there is room for AUD to test the major resistance level at 0.6525. At this stage, it is too early to tell if AUD can break clearly above this level. On the downside, a breach of 0.6360 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the momentum buildup has faded. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell

GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading range. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.

Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?

Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The USD is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

The week ahead - US Nonfarm Payrolls, Tesco and Wetherspoon results

We’ll get the latest US payrolls report for August this week. Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged as expected at their recent September meeting the jury remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November.