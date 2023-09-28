AUD/USD climbs 1% on Thursday as DXY recedes

The AUD/USD has caught a much-needed bounce from near-term lows around 0.6340, and the pair is up over 1% after reclaiming the 0.6400 handle in Thursd Australian Retail Sales came in below expectations early Thursday, printing at a seasonally-adjusted 0.2% for the month of August. The previous reading saw 0.5%, and the actual headline figure failed to meet market forecasts of 0.3%.
US data came in mixed on Thursday, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) hitting the middle at expectations. US GDP for the second quarter printed as-expected at 2.1% over the previous quarter; Initial Jobless Claims improved slightly, from 202K to 204K.
The downside came from US Pending Home Sales for August, which clocked in an abysmal -7.1%, far below the-0.8% and a complete reversal from the previous print of 0.9%. All that's left on the economic calendar data docket for the US Dollar is Friday's Personal headtopics.com
(PCE) Price Index. August's PCE is forecast to hold steady at 0.2%.Aussie broke loose from recent intraday bearish action, jumping up a full percentage point to ping against the 200-hour Simple Moving Average near 0.6420.
Australian Dollar Holds Gains After CPI Accelerates; What’s Next for AUD/USD, AUD/NZD?AUD held early gains after Australia CPI accelerated last month, reinforcing the growing view that interest rates will remain higher for longer. What’s next for AUD/USD and AUD/NZD?
Asia Day Ahead: AUD/USD Stuck in a Range, Silver Eyes retest of Trendline SupportElevated Treasury yields, higher oil prices and a gridlock in the US government funding bill serve as prevailing risks for markets to digest.
ay trading. The Aussie-Dollar pairing is currently taking a breather and marking in territory near 0.6420.
Australian Retail Sales came in below expectations early Thursday, printing at a seasonally-adjusted 0.2% for the month of August. The previous reading saw 0.5%, and the actual headline figure failed to meet market forecasts of 0.3%.
US data came in mixed on Thursday, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) hitting the middle at expectations.
US GDP for the second quarter printed as-expected at 2.1% over the previous quarter; Initial Jobless Claims improved slightly, from 202K to 204K.
The downside came from US Pending Home Sales for August, which clocked in an abysmal -7.1%, far below the-0.8% and a complete reversal from the previous print of 0.9%.
All that's left on the economic calendar data docket for the US Dollar is Friday's Personal
(PCE) Price Index. August's PCE is forecast to hold steady at 0.2%.Aussie
broke loose from recent intraday bearish action, jumping up a full percentage point to ping against the 200-hour Simple Moving Average near 0.6420.
Near-term technical resistance sits at the last swing high last week near 0.6460, and bidders will be looking to catch support from the 100-hour SMA currently drifting into the 0.6400 handle.
The overall trend still remains firmly bearish, and the AUD/USD remains well off recent highs on the daily candlesticks. Price action will see resistance from the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) just north of 0.6450, while downside momentum will see a support zone baked in at recent swing lows between 0.6400 and 0.6350.