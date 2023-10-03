AUD/JPY steeply off recent highs after rumored BoJ FX intervention, trading south of 94.00

unconfirmed FX market intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to defend the Japanese Yen (JPY).Forex Today: Yen wakes up as the Dollar remains robust, RBNZ nextRBA appears content sitting it out on the sidelines – TDS

Forex Today: Yen wakes up as the Dollar remains robust, RBNZ next

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

USD/JPY could hold above 145 on a six-month viewUSD/JPY is trading at a marginal new high near 149.80. Economists at Rabobank analyze the pair’s outlook. Intervention a matter of when USD/JPY cross

145 Questions for Couples That Are Always Worth AskingWhether it's date number 3 or 300.

AUD/JPY retreats from 96.00 ahead of RBA policyThe AUD/JPY pair faces selling pressure after a pullback move to near 96.00 in the European session. The risk barometer found offers as investors shif

BOJ board discussed factors that could affect exit timing - Sept summary By ReutersBOJ board discussed factors that could affect exit timing - Sept summary

BOJ announces additional bond buying after yield hits decade high By ReutersBOJ announces additional bond buying after yield hits decade high

BOJ increases Wednesday's bond purchase as 10-year JGB yields hit decade peakHawkish comments contained in the minutes of BOJ's September meeting released Monday reignited expectations it's slowly laying the groundwork to end negative interest rates.

unconfirmed FX market intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to defend the Japanese Yen (JPY).

No official statement from the BoJ has been forthcoming yet, but the AUD/JPY declined over 137 pips inside sixty seconds peak-to-trough during Tuesday's Asia market session, and the pair has traded flatly near the 94.00 handle after recovering over 50% of the initial one-minute move.

Forex Today: Yen wakes up as the Dollar remains robust, RBNZ next

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates steady at 4.1% as markets broadly expected, and new RBA Governor Michele Bullock is in no rush to buck the trend on the RBA's wait-and-see policy playbook.

RBA appears content sitting it out on the sidelines – TDS

Thursday will bring Australian Trade Balance figures, with the month-over-month number for August expected to improve from 8,039M to 8,725M.The AUD?JPY has been knocked well back from Friday's peak, trading below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and set for a challenge of the flat-lining 200-day SMA if bullish momentum continues.Yen intervention and a rapid twist to technical indicators, the AUD/JPY remains constrained in familiar territory, with the pair consolidating between 93.00 and 96.00.Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

EUR/USD dropped to a fresh low for the year, reaching a level close to 1.0450 on Tuesday. It then experienced a slight rebound, but recovery momentum faded around 1.0480. The US Dollar continues to be supported by positive US economic data, higher yields, and a risk-averse market sentiment.GBP/USD reached a bottom at 1.2053 on Tuesday, marking the lowest level since March. However, it later trimmed its losses and rebounded to 1.2100. Nevertheless, the pair pulled back once again following positive US data. It is stabilizing around 1.2070.

Gold price stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $1,830 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at fresh multi-year highs above 4.7% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.Binance CEO had a vendetta against FTX exchange, new class action lawsuit alleges as SBF faces first court day

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been accused of having a vendetta against FTX exchange, according to a new class action lawsuit, filed on October 2. The news comes as FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) faces his first day in court scheduled for Wednesday, October 4.

RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: No change expected, looking at November

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on track to keep its key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight time on Wednesday after its Monetary Policy Review. The central bank's tone is expected to remain tilted to the hawkish side. Excluding any surprises in the Official Cash Rate, the focus will be on policy guidance.